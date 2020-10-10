Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KENOVA_ARUNDHATI Vastu Tips: Know the best direction to keep files in office

According to Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash shares the location of keeping files in the office cabin impact the way of work as well. In big offices, there is a fixed place for keeping files or important papers in a separate room or area, commonly called archives.

According to Vastu Shastra, just as there is a place to keep the money or the vault, there is also a place to keep important files. Therefore, it is very important to choose the right direction for the archives because the entire office system runs on the basis of these files only. Then whether those files are in hard copy or as a soft copy on a CD, disk etc. So according to Vastu shastra, you can choose the southwest, south or west direction only for the room that keeps these files.

