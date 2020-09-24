Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NINOTAPIA240 Vastu Tips: Know how to worship trees before cutting it for auspicious results

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about cutting trees by following the right method. Mrigashirapunarvasu, Anuradha, Hasta, Mool, Uttaraphalguni, Uttarashada, Uttarabhadrapada, Swati and Shravan Nakshatras are auspicious for cutting any tree. It is said to be better if trees are cut in any one of these constellations.

Before cutting any tree, it must be worshiped with proper rituals. For this, first of all, worship the tree with flowers and naivedya. Then cover his stem with a clean cloth, wrap a white-colored cotton thread over it. Then pray to the tree that the animals who dwell on this tree have good welfare. You can accept my gift and take your residence to some other place. Also, chant, "O the best of trees. Have Good welfare. Accept this worship for my home and other works." In this way, after worshiping and watering the tree, cut the tree well by moving around it from east to north direction with an axe coated with honey and ghee. The tree should be cut in rounding and then watch its fall.

