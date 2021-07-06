Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROOMHOMESTYLING Vastu Tips: Kitchen sink, tap should be in North direction. Here’s why

Vastu Shastra plays an important role, not just when constructing the house but also when designing the different segments of the space. Today, Acharya Indu Prakash will throw some light on the internal system of the kitchen. Some things are very important when designing the kitchen interior. From the kitchen sink, water tap to the placement of water, all these things should be in the northeast direction of the kitchen.

According to Vastu Shastra, any independent house as well as closed houses, which means whether you live in an independently built house or a flat, the kitchen should be constructed keeping in mind its position which should be northeast. Inside the kitchen, the taps, sinks, water containers etc should be placed between north to east direction. In any condition, this rule should not be altered.

