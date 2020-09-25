Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUANP.LH Vastu Tips: Keeping these things in mind while cutting trees will increase money

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the direction and the benefits of falling of the tree after cutting. While cutting the tree, care should be taken in which direction the tree will fall, because the tree is cut in different directions and results can vary according to the direction.

If the tree falls in the east direction after cutting, then there is an increase of money. If there is an igneous angle, that is, in the south-east direction, then there is a fear of fire. If the tree falls in the south direction, there can be many problems. In the south-west direction, there is discord in the family. If falls in the west direction, there is a fear of theft. If it falls in the north direction, or the north-east direction, it is going to give the very best results.

Worship the trees like this before cutting

First of all, worship the tree with flowers and naivedya. Then cover his stem with a clean cloth, wrap a white-colored cotton thread over it. Then pray to the tree that the animals who dwell on this tree have good welfare. You can accept my gift and take your residence to some other place. Also, chant, "O the best of trees. Have Good welfare. Accept this worship for my home and other works." In this way, after worshiping and watering the tree, cut the tree well by moving around it from east to north direction with an axe coated with honey and ghee. The tree should be cut in rounding and then watch its fall.

