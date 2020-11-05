Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MILOSVINTAGE Vastu Tips: Keep things of THIS color in the west direction of the house

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the important things you should keep in mind when using the west direction. According to Vastu shastra, the element of west direction is metal. This direction is related to the happiness of the family members. Therefore, according to Vastu shastra, the happiness element increases when everything is well in this direction.

According to Vastu, getting white color in this direction or keeping the white things in this direction gives better results. The west direction is related to the younger daughter of the house. If you keep a metal object in the west direction of your little daughter's room, or anything in white, then her joy will definitely increase. At the same time, the atmosphere of the house will also remain good.

