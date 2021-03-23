Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while selecting marble for the floor of your house

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VENTOURAKI_DECO Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while selecting marble for your floor

In Vastu Shastra, today learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the color of the floor in the south direction. According to Vastu Shastra, south direction is related to red color. Therefore, it would be better for you to use red marble in the south direction, but if someone does not like this color or does not want to use red color as a floor, then there is a solution for this.

You can use a little red paint as a design on the stone instead of using red colored stones all over the floor. You will benefit greatly from this.

Along with this, there is another way to get the benefits related to this direction, instead of placing red colored stones in the south direction, you can also place a red colored or red colored carpet there. You will also get a lot of benefit from this.