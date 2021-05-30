Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DESIGNDECORANDDISHA Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while building a place of worship in house

According to Vastu Shastra it is very important to have the temple built in the right direction in the house. Many problems can be faced due to construction of a temple or a place of worship in the wrong direction. So keep in mind that the temple should always be constructed in such a way that our face should be facing east while worshiping. The north side of the house is suitable for making a place of worship.

Many people build a temple on the ground in their house, but Vastu says that the height of the temple should be so that the feet of God and the place of our heart remain the same. According to Vaastu, if your house is big then for the temple Separate room should be made. Even if the place is less, a worship house should be built only after looking at the direction at a proper place in the house.

According to Vastu Shastra, dark colors should never be used in the temple. Yellow, green or light pink color should be done in the house of worship. Do not use two or three colors in the temple. It is right to paint the entire temple with the same color.

Some people worship by placing a picture of ancestors in their house of worship, but according to Vastu it is not auspicious. The temple should never have a picture of ancestors. A picture of the ancestors should be made by making a stand separately.

Making wood of the Lord's temple in the house is right. Apart from this, if there is space, then the temple can also be constructed from marble. A temple made of marble is also considered auspicious.