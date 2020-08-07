Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MYBEDROOMGOALS Vastu Tips: Keep bed in south-west direction of the room. Here's why

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the right direction of sleeping in the bedroom and keeping other things to get prosperity. He shares that the right direction of placing a bed in the bedroom is very essential for sound sleep. According to Vastu Shastra, you should choose the south-west direction of the room to keep the bed. Its head should be kept towards the south in order to have a nice sleep.

At the same time, talking about the northeast direction of the room, then this part of the room should be kept empty. Many people also keep a sofa or chair in the bedroom. For this, you can place them adjacent to the western wall of the room.

If it is not possible to keep the sofa or chair in the western direction, then it should be kept at a distance of four-six inches from the east-facing wall. At the same time, for the wardrobe in the room, the south direction should be selected and it should be kept in such a way that its face is towards the north.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage