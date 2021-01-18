Vastu Tips: Get stairs, elevators constructed in THESE directions in hotel

Image Source : INSTA / __ OSCILLATEWILDLY / ALILIFT_ELE Get stairs, elevators constructed in THESE directions in hotel

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the direction of stairs and elevators in the hotel. Whether in the city or in the village, most of the hotels are multi-storey. That is why it is important to install stairs and elevators in hotels.

According to Vastu Shastra, it is good to choose the south direction, west direction or south west angle for the stairs in the hotel. If you are constructing a curved staircase, keep in mind that the direction of the staircase should be in the clockwise direction, that is, the staircase should be in the direction of east to south, south to west, west to north and north to east. Apart from this, only the south, west or southwest direction should be selected for lift.