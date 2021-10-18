Vastu Tips: Get black colour painted in this direction if the business has stopped completely

Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash whether black color can be used in the south-east direction? If yes, why can it be done and if not why not?
The black element is water. Water is the nourisher of wood. Getting a small amount of black color in the south-east direction will help the elements associated with the south-east.
If business has come to a standstill in life, development is not happening and the elder daughter is troubled, if there is any problem in your waist or hip, then getting a little black color in the very lower part of the south-east direction will help you to get things done. seems to be improving.