Vastu Tips: Forget about money problems if you're sleeping in this direction

Vastu says that in which direction a person sleeps affects both his health and financial condition, so it is necessary to sleep in the right direction. So let's know the right rules and direction of sleeping. According to Vastu, sleeping in the east direction and head is auspicious. Sleeping in a head in this direction leads to an increase in positivity. Sleeping in the east direction also increases concentration in reading.

According to Vastu, sleeping on the west side is also beneficial. Heading towards this direction increases the fame of gold by sleeping. Although North is considered a very auspicious direction in Vastu, but sleeping towards this direction is not right from the point of view of health. By heading towards this direction, diseases arise in the body by sleeping.

Sleeping by heading towards the south is also beneficial. Going head to head in this direction does not bring negative thoughts as well as stress. Apart from this, sleeping in the south direction increases happiness and prosperity. There is no shortage of money in any way.

According to the scriptures, the rules of sleeping: