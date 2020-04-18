Image Source : PIXABAY Vastu Tips for home: Keeping the floor green in east direction is auspicious, know why

In Vastu Shastra today, we will talk about the color of the floor in the east direction. According to Vastu Shastra it is considered good to have green color in the east direction. Therefore, by trying, the color of the floor stone of the east direction should also be such that it is green or in which green color is visible. By doing this the people of the house get a lot of benefit and especially to the elder son of the house.

Yes, by putting green stone in the east direction or keeping some other green thing, the elder son of the house gets the most benefit. The pace of his life always remains. Whatever is the problem in life, he finds some way to get out of it.

