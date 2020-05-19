Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ INSTRAGRAM/DESIGNERS_OF_INSTA Vastu Tips for home: Correct mirror placement can remove Vastu defects, know how

In yesterday/s Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talked about placing a large-sized mirror in the dining room and, today we will learn how correct mirror placement at home can remove Vastu defects. If your bathroom or toilet is constructed in the south-west direction, then you should put a square shaped mirror on the wall in the east direction. With this, the Vastu defects of your house will be removed. If some part of your house is of unusual shape or dark, then you can balance the energy by applying mirror, ie mirror in the cut or enlarged area.

If you have an electric pole, tall building, unwanted trees or pointed bulbs outside of your house, you can diagnose them by placing a paqua mirror on the main door of the house. The Paqua mirror is in an octagonal wooden frame. On which the workmanship of thread is also available. This frame is mostly red, green, yellow and golden.

