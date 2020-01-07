Tuesday, January 07, 2020
     
Vastu Tips: Keep Mandarin ducks at home for sweetness in married life

Mandarin ducks are considered symbol of love, as per Feng Shui.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 07, 2020 7:20 IST
Mandarin ducks, feng shui

 According to Feng Shui, keep Mandarin ducks for love life

In today's Vastu segment, we will know about the importance and benefit of Mandarin ducks. As per Feng Shui, Mandarin ducks are considered symbol of love. It is believed that if one duck in the pair dies, the other one too dies soon. 

Keeping a pair of Mandarin ducks at home maintains the sweetness in married life and remove the differences. It is also considered beneficial in getting the love of life. Mandarin ducks also helps in getting rid of any sort of dispute or misunderstanding in a family.

