Vastu Tips: Do not keep electronic goods in North-East direction. Know why

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Do not keep electronic goods in North-East direction

Vastu Shastra plays an important role in maintaining good flow of positive energy in our home and workspace. If vastu tips are kept in mind before creating spaces for ourselves, it can benefit in personal and professional gains. Today in Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to give you information about some Vastu Dosh associated with the North-East direction. Electronic, i.e any electrical accessories or heat-generating equipment should never be placed in the North-East direction.

Keeping electronics in this direction can spoil the relationships. People will not listen to each other or obey each other. So, avoid keeping electrical accessories in the North-East direction of the house.