Vastu Tips: Constructing basement at home attracts negative energy

Vastu Tips: Building basement at home attracts negative energy

In Vastu Shastra today, we will talk about the basement in the house. Nowadays due to lack of space, most people have started constructing basements at their homes, but according to Vastu, it is not good to build a basement in the house. Building a basement in the house has a negative effect, because the basement is under the ground, due to which sunlight and fresh air cannot come here and there is a lack of positivity.

However, if it is very important for you to build a basement at home, then pay attention to a few things. It is better to have the basement constructed in only one part of the house than to build a basement in the entire part of the house. It is auspicious to construct the basement in the east or north direction of the land and also make its door face open in such a way that it is open towards the east or north direction.