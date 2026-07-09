Delhi High Court issues summons in Abhishek Sharma's personality rights suit; what is the matter about?

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court issued summons to defendants in Abhishek Sharma's personality rights suit and also noted the submission of several offending URLs. The summonses and notices to the defendants were issued by Justice Jyoti Singh and directed that they would be given the notices through social media handles and other legally permissible modes. The matter will come up for hearing next on November 17.

An additional affidavit was placed by Sharma's advocate, Gaurav Bahl, who informed the High Court that several of the allegedly objectionable URLs concerned with the cricketer have been removed. Meanwhile, Advocate Varun Pathak, who represented Meta, submitted that only two URLs regarding the matter remained accessible across the social media platforms of the company.

Sharma's counsel reveals several URLs removed; wants injunction against entities

Advocate Gaurav Bahl, who was representing cricketer Sharma, placed an additional affidavit on record and informed the Court that several of the allegedly objectionable URLs had since been removed. Appearing for Meta Platforms, Advocate Varun Pathak submitted that only two such URLs continued to remain accessible on the company's social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Sharma's counsel, Bahl, asked the court for an injunction against the defendant entities accused of creating hyperlinks that provided access to the disputed content. However, the Court stated that the summons would be served first before looking at the interim injunction.

More to follow...