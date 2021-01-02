Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DMARINOS_ Vastu Tips: Before constructing basement at home, keep these things in mind

Nowadays, due to lack of space, most people have started getting basements constructed in their homes, but according to Vastu, it is not good to build basements in the house. Building a basement in the house has a negative effect, because it is under the ground, due to which sunlight and fresh air cannot reach here and there is a lack of positivity.

However, if it is very important for you to build a basement at home, then pay attention to a few things before its construction. It is better to have the basement constructed in only one part of the house than to build a basement in the entire part of the house. It is auspicious to construct the basement in the east or north direction of the land and also make sure its door open in such a way that it is open towards east or north direction.