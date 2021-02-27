Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STUDIO_ARCHITERIO Vastu Tips: Avoid keeping THESE things in front of the main door

Today, know about the things you should avoid keeping in front of the main door of the house that is located in the east direction. According to Vastu shastra, it is considered auspicious if the main gate of the house is in the east or north direction. South or south-west directions are termed inauspicious.

In the apartments, the flats do not have an open space in front of the main gate while independent houses have an open space or road in front of the gate. Flats usually have a gallery or a small hall in the front.

According to Vastu Shastra, there are no benefits of having the main gate of the house in the east direction if it has a narrow gallery, a straight wall in front of it, or the stairs going upwards.