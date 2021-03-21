Vastu Tips: Avoid carpets with dark or bright print to keep negativity away

Image Source : INSTAGRAM: TILES_DESIGNER_WALL_AND_FLOOR Vastu Tips: Avoid carpets with dark or bright print on floor to keep negativity away

Vastu Shastra takes special care of everything in the house. Whether it is the design, color, or direction of something in the house. Similarly, in Vastu Shastra, a lot of information has also been given about the floor of the house, i.e. the floor, which is known in detail today.

For example, if the color of the walls of your house is very dark, then you should choose white or off-white marble or stone for the floor of your house. Due to this, the color balance in the house remains fine. Along with this, the people of the house are also protected from many types of damage.

Let us tell you that carpet should not be used on the floor in the house with a dark or pebbly print. This increases the flow of negative energy in the house and also hinders the peace and tranquility of the house. Therefore, using light-colored marble for flooring is a better option.