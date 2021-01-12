Vastu Tips: Always make grain storage room in this direction for prosperity

Image Source : IG/AUTUMNRUNSTABLES, VIRTUESILVERHALIDE Vastu Tips: Always make a grain storage room in this direction for prosperity

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about where the grain storage room should be built. A storehouse is needed to keep kitchen items. If you want to make space for storing grains in the kitchen itself, then the aerial angle of the kitchen is best for this purpose. Keeping things in this angle will keep everything organized and there will be no shortage of anything in your storehouse. If there is something that you have to keep for a long time, then it is good to choose the night angle.

If you want to build a separate storage room from the kitchen, then you should choose the south-west, south, or west direction. While the west direction is a better option for the dining hall.