Image Source : NSTRAGRAM / SEMINOVOSBHTOP Vastu Tips: Always drive your car forward first when leaving from home, know why

Today, in Vastu Shastra, we will learn some useful tips about your car and car parking. Acharya Indu Prakash throws light on how you can your car prove to be lucky for you and how can you maintain positivity in your car and any other vehicle.

The first thing is that you should open the glass of your car every day and let pure air flow in it for a while. When leaving the house, first the car should be driven forward. If you have to back the car, then you should first drive forward and then back again. Shri Hanuman Yantra should always be kept in the vehicle as it will help in avoiding accidents.

