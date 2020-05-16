Saturday, May 16, 2020
     
Vastu Tip: Know why you should never keep cracked mirror in your house

According to Vastu Shastra, if a crack appears on mirror, it should be immediately thrown out of the house.

New Delhi Published on: May 16, 2020 8:38 IST
Cracked or broken mirror triggers negative energy in the house.

In today's segment of Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash will tell you about the effects of a cracked or broken mirror in the house. A broken mirror should never be kept in a house as it can trigger negative energy. A broken or cracked mirror can lead to inauspicious results. The negative energy of a cracked mirror directly affects the family members.

If a crack appears on a mirror, immediately throw it out of the house. Also, when a mirror breaks suddenly, it is believed that a big threat or problem that was about to affect the family has now been escaped. 

