Navratri Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while performing Havan on Mahanavami

Today in Navratri Special Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the direction of Havan. In the scriptures, during Navratri, it has been said to do Havan on Navami Tithi and today is Navami Tithi.

Let us tell you that apart from Goddess Ashtagandha, the smoke produced by performing Yagya with barley, guggul, sesame etc. not only improves the mind and body coordination of a person's mind, but also brings positive changes in the Vastu of the house and in the collective bioclock of the house.

Agni angle in our house, nestled between the electromagnetic waves flowing between the north and south poles of the earth, is best for the havan. It is best to perform Havan sitting in the fire angle of the house, ie the south-east corner, that is, the part of the house where the south and east directions meet.

Havan done in the right direction gives right results and Vastu defects are pacified by it. The person performing Havan should also sit facing south-east.