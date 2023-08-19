World Photography Day 2023: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook messages, HD images to share

Follow us on Image Source : FREE PIK World Photography Day 2023

Photography is not just for capturing moments but has a deeper sense when it comes to showing one's artistic point of view. And undoubtedly, it's not everyone's cup of tea. Seeing the world through a photographer's lens is always exciting. Every year, August 19 is celebrated as World Photography Day with the intention to create awareness about the craft of photography.

On World Photography Day 2023, we have collated a list of best wishes, quotes, greetings, and HD wallpapers for you to share with your photographer friends on social media.

World Photography Day 2023: Wishes

On the occasion of World Photography Day, let us turn our pastime of photography into a passion for photography…. Have a wonderful day!!!

For a photographer, every moment is precious, and every setting is gorgeous because he can utilise his lens to make it look so unique…. Congratulations on World Photography Day.

Taking a picture is saying I remember without words. Happy World Photography Day 2023.

The time has come to look at the world through your own eyes. Wishing you a very happy World Photography Day.

Getting the right photo sometimes means taking a thousand pictures. Salute to your patience.

A photographer sees the world in a different way than others. Happy World Photography Day 2023.

Photography is the art of freezing time. On this World Photography Day, I wish you good luck in all your photography endeavors.

World Photography Day 2023: Quotes

Photography is the only language that can be understood anywhere in the world. - Bruno Barbey

Photography is the story I fail to put into words. - Destin Sparks

When words become unclear, I shall focus on photographs. When images become inadequate, I shall be content with silence. - Ansel Adams

In photography, there is a reality so subtle that it becomes more real than reality. - Alfred Stieglitz

Photography takes an instant out of time, altering life by holding it still. - Dorothea Lange

World Photography Day 2023: HD Wallpaper

