World Photography Day 2023: 5 locations in India to take the most breathtaking cloud photographs

Everyone is a photographer these days if Instagram is to be believed, and we enthusiastically encourage that. The art of taking pictures is to preserve memories. All it takes to capture moments in time and preserve memories is a single camera flash, a slight shutter sound, and everyone grinning.

The world comes together to recognise and celebrate World Photography Day on August 19 every year.

'Understanding Clouds' serves as the topic for 2023. Where should you go? Rest assured that we have your back. As we present the top 5 locations in the nation from which you may take the most breathtaking cloud photographs, grab your camera and reach for the skies (quite literally).

Coorg, Karnataka

Cradled in the southernmost part of the country, Coorg promises an unforgettable experience for nature lovers. Capture this quaint little town in all its glory of misty waterfalls, dewy grounds, imposing mountains, gushing waterfalls and cotton-candy skies. Check out Talacauvery, the origin point of the Cauvery River in Brahmagiri hills for a spellbinding hilltop view. Carry your camera and make sure you don’t miss out on the sunset from here.

Lonavla, Maharashtra

There is no denying that Lonavala makes a perfect weekend getaway, with its intriguing caves and picturesque roads. Not many people know that it also makes for a fantastic location for a photoshoot. Climb up the Tikona caves or the Rajmachi cave for surreal views of the surrounding forest and clouds. Get an early-morning head start to shoot the first rays of the sun hitting the clouds as they turn red.

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Located in the Palani Hills in Dindigul district, Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu is one of the most beautiful attractions of the Western Ghats. Make Dolphin’s Nose a must-visit destination as this attraction will give you gorgeous panoramic views of plunging hills and foggy skies. Try the Moir Point or Perumal Peak for more dramatic town captures.

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

Adorned with beautiful landscapes and heavy snow during the winters, Srinagar is just as pleasant and picturesque as August. With such a rich culture, the city becomes the ideal location to take pictures from. Climb up the Shankaracharya hills and take photos of the clouds against a stunning backdrop of Dal Lake and dense green vegetation. Or ride on a boat and take snapshots of the sky right before the sun rises. If you’re not an early riser, go at dusk to capture the vibrant hues of the late-evening skies.

