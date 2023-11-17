Rs 40,000 and more: Ahead of World Cup 2023 final, Ahmedabad flight ticket prices shoot up | Deets here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ahmedabad flight ticket prices shoot up

World Cup 2023 Final: Ahead of the World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the aviation industry is witnessing a massive surge in demand for flights to Ahmedabad. Reports claimed that airlines are scheduling extra flights to and from Ahmedabad over the weekend to meet the surge in demand, consequently, escalating the fares.

Besides, there's a significant surge in demand for flights to Vadodara, the neighbouring district of Ahmedabad. The spike in demand has led to exorbitant fares for flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi to Vadodara, reaching levels that can be described as hitting the roof.

World Cup 2023 Final: Ahmedabad Flight Ticket Prices Rise

If you want to book a flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad, you will have to spend between Rs 14,000 to Rs 39,000. Flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad come with ticket prices ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 32,000. Similar trends are observed in the Bengaluru to Ahmedabad route, where fares fluctuate between Rs 26,999 and Rs 33,000, showed various booking portals.

For those eyeing a flight from Kolkata to Ahmedabad on November 18th, the prices are notably higher, with tickets selling at Rs 40,000. The escalating fares reflect the heightened demand and competitive pricing dynamics in response to the upcoming cricket event in Ahmedabad.

Ind vs Australia World Cup Final at Narendra Modi Stadium

The upcoming 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final at in Ahmedabad promises to be a glittering affair, with numerous distinguished guests anticipated to attend the title clash between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Though an official confirmation is awaited, reports have claimed that PM Narendra Modi is likely to be the chief guest and former India captains MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev are also likely to grace the game.

For the unversed, India will face Australia in the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 after the latter beat South Africa by three wickets in the second semifinal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Sunday's summit clash will be the rematch of the 2003 World Cup final where Australia won by 125 runs and lifted the coveted trophy for the third time.

Read More Travel News