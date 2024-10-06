Visit THESE 5 'Manokaamna Siddha Peeth' temples of Delhi to seek blessings this Navratri

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 'Manokaamna Siddha Peeth' temples of Delhi

In Navratri, people worship to express their devotion and to seek the blessings of the Goddess. Devotees worship nine forms of Goddess Durga and observe fasts. It is said that during these nine days, the spiritual and mental powers within you are awakened. These days, people also observe fasts to fulfill their wishes. If you too have a wish, then many temples in Delhi are known as Manokamna Siddha Peeth. It is said that the wish of every devotee who visits these temples is fulfilled. Know which are the most ancient goddess temples in Delhi where wishes are fulfilled.

Here are 5 ancient Siddha Peeth Devi temples of Delhi:

1. Jhandewalan Mata Mandir

Jhandewalan Devi Mata Mandir is one of the ancient Devi temples of Delhi. Devotees from all over the country and abroad come here for darshan. It is believed that on visiting this temple, the Goddess fulfills all the wishes of the devotees. You can also visit Jhandewalan Devi Mata Mandir for darshan on the occasion of Navratri this time. You can easily reach here by metro.

2. Kalka Ji Temple

Kalka Ji Temple is also included in the ancient temples of the goddess. Kalka Ji Temple is located near Nehru Place in Delhi. This temple has the Kali form of Maa Durga. It is said that all the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled in Kalka Temple. That is why Kalka Ji Temple is known as Manokamna Siddha Peeth.

3. Yogmaya Temple

Yogmaya is said to be a form of Goddess Shakti. According to mythological beliefs, Lord Krishna is Yogeshwar and Bhagwati is Yogmaya. Yogmaya was born from the womb of their maa Yashoda. Whatever is visible in this world is the illusion of Yogmaya. It is said that by visiting this temple, all the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled.

4. Aadya Katyayani Temple

Chhatarpur Devi Temple of Delhi is called Aadya Katyayani Temple. The name of this temple is Aadya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Temple which is one of the ancient goddess temples. Goddess Katyayani is worshipped here. It is believed that all the wishes of the devotees who visit here during Navratri are fulfilled. Chhatarpur Devi Temple is situated on the Gurgaon-Mehrauli Road.

5. Cave Temple

The cave temple is also included in the temples of Preechhin Devi. This temple is in Preet Vihar, East Delhi. This temple is called the Cave Temple. Here there are idols of Maa Chintapurni, Mata Katyayani, Santoshi Mata, Goddess Lakshmi, and Jwala Ji. A stream of Ganga water keeps flowing from the temple. It is believed that the wishes of all the devotees who reach the doorstep of this temple are fulfilled.

