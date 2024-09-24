Planning to make your weekend enjoyable? Visit THESE places near Gurugram to witness natural beauty

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Visit these places near Gurugram this weekend

At this time the weather of Delhi and Noida has become very pleasant. After the rain, greenery has spread all around. If you have not gone out for the last few months and are getting bored sitting at home on weekends, then explore these places around Gurugram. You can go out here with your family, friend or partner. You can take some time out from your busy life and spend peaceful moments here. Let's know which are those places where you forget your work life and just relax and rejuvenate yourself.

Here are a few beautiful places to visit near Gurugram with your loved ones:

1. Sohna

If you want to enjoy beautiful waterfalls and lakes, then you can enjoy hot springs in Sohna, a place adjacent to Gurugram. Not only this, you will also get to see the ancient Sohna temple here. You can roam around the beautiful gardens here with your partner.

2. Sultanpur National Park

Sultanpur National Park located near Gurugram is very beautiful. If you are an animal lover and . fond of watching animals and birds then you can go to this place. By going here you can enjoy nature.

3. Pataudi Palace

If you like to see historical palaces, then you should visit Bollywood Nawab Saif Ali Khan's 'Pataudi Palace'. The beauty of this palace is worth seeing. This place is also perfect for pre-wedding photoshoots. Here you will get to know many things related to history. If you like to live a royal life, then this is the perfect location for you.

