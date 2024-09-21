Planning for a weekend getaway? Chose among THESE 5 lesser-known destinations for a fun family vacation

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 lesser-known destinations for a fun family vacation

If you're looking for a refreshing weekend outing far from the hustle and chaos of daily life, it would be worth exploring some of the lesser-known destinations of India. The reason is that they will not only offer unique experiences to the families but also an excellent opportunity to avoid the crowds. Here are five fantastic options:

1. Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh:

Located in the eastern Himalayas, Ziro Valley is known for its quintessential verdancy and spirited Apatani tribe culture. The whole family can do some scenic walks, check out the rice fields and animals of Bali Agriculture. If you travel to the Ziro Valley in September then don't forget to catch some traditional dance performances at the Ziro Music Festival.

2. Gokarna, Karnataka

It is an alternate to Goa and offers beautiful beaches with a far more relaxed ambiance than Goa. The peaceful Om Beach is ideal for family getaways and water sports such as swimming or beach volleyball. Visit the temples around, have fresh local Seafood for a touch of coastal Karnataka.

3. Majuli, Assam

The largest river island in the world, Majuli boasts a rich history with stunning landscapes and colorful traditions. Boat rides for families, ancient monasteries (Satras) and traditional Assamese festivals. This island is secluded and a good escape for those seeking peace, tranquility and a bit of nature.

4. Patan, Gujarat

Patan is also famous for its beautiful Patola sarees and the history associated with the place. One should see the Rani ki Vav, which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site due to its construction and representation of the area's architecture. Do not forget the delights such as authentic Gujarati thalis for an ultimate more culturally immersed holiday that families will surely enjoy.

5. Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Nature lovers who come for a visit to Kanha National Park will have their chance to view a tiger in the wild, and take part in a family safari to see many of the various animals and birds that make their home in the park's beautiful landscapes. Rich biodiversity caters to both children and adults who can enjoy knowledge-building, yet thrilling experiences.

These unexplored wonders promise fun and relaxation for families who want to spend some quality time together. Be it the discovery of the Ziro Valley or the relaxation at the beaches of Gokarna, every destination is uniquely different from the other, promising a joyful and adventurous weekend. So, pack your bags with your loved ones. Get ready for an unforgettable family vacation that will surely create lifelong bonding!

ALSO READ: Times Square to La Rambla: 5 famous Streets around the World every traveler must visit once in a lifetime