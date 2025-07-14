Viking makes waves in India with its first luxury Brahmaputra river cruise launch The Viking Brahmaputra is built to provide passengers with the utmost in comfort and luxury, guaranteeing a leisurely and easy journey in the unspoiled northeast of India.

New Delhi:

The 80-guest, 54-crew Viking Brahmaputra ship, which is now under construction, will make its debut in late 2027 and mark the cruise line's first foray into river cruises in India.

With its distinctive Scandinavian style, the three-deck river ship will have 40 exterior bedrooms, including two Explorer Suites, with sliding glass doors and verandas that extend from floor to ceiling. A spa & fitness centre and an outdoor sky bar on the upper deck are among the onboard facilities.

As part of the new 15-day Wonders of India round-trip itinerary from Delhi, which includes an eight-day river cruise and a fully guided land programme with overnight stays in Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur, Brahmaputra will sail between Guwahati and Nimati Ghat in Assam.

Up to 10 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, such as the Taj Mahal in Agra and the Palace of Winds in Jaipur, are accessible to visitors on the 13 included tours.

During the river tour, visitors will see the temple in Guwahati, the villages along the banks of the Brahmaputra River, the buffalo and one-horned rhinos of Kaziranga National Park, and Majuli, one of the biggest river islands in the world.

Viking CEO & Chair Torstein Hagen said, “In recent years, our guests have particularly enjoyed visiting Indian ports on our ocean itineraries. We are now delighted to introduce a new way for curious travellers to explore the heart of this phenomenal country in depth and in Viking comfort.”

For the new India river cruise route, the business will also include new pre- and post-land extensions, such as Delhi (two nights), Dubai (three nights; completely guided), Kathmandu (four nights; fully guided), and Cochin & Mumbai (five nights; fully guided).

