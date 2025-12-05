TTD announcements on Tirumala Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan, Sarva Darshan - Full Details TTD has issued important announcements on Tirumala Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan, including dates, entry guidelines, token details, and pilgrim instructions. Check the latest updates to plan your visit smoothly.

Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) EO Shri Anil Kumar Singhal organised the Dial Your EO program at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Friday morning. On this occasion, the EO explained to the devotees about the arrangements made by TTD for darshan through Vaikuntha.

Out of the 182 hours of darshan time, 164 hours are allotted to ordinary devotees. The Tiruchanur Sri Padmavati Ammavari Brahmotsavams from November 17th to 25th were a success.

About Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan

One of Tiruamala's most important annual events is the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam, which draws millions of devotees looking for the unique chance to walk through the Vaikuntha Dwaram, which is thought to only open during this time. Because this darshan is linked to heavenly rewards and freedom from the cycle of rebirth, devotees view it as spiritually transformative.

Dial Your Evo Highlights

Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan is a popular place for ordinary devotees.

Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan for 10 days from December 30th to January 08th.

Out of the 182 hours of darshan available for ten days of Vaikuntha Dwara darshan, 164.15 hours are allotted to general devotees.

Arrangements have been made for 7.70 lakh devotees to visit the temple during these ten days.

Sarvadarshan tokens issued through electronic dip on December 30, 31 and January 1.

From November 27 to December 1, nearly 25 lakh devotees registered for the electronic dip.

Allotment of Sarva Darshan tokens to 1.70 lakh devotees through electronic dip on December 2nd.

SED and Srivani darshans are cancelled for the first three days. For the remaining 7 days, Srivani darshan tickets will be released online today (5th) at 10 am, and special entry darshan tickets at 3 pm. (Srivani Darshan – 1,000, SED – 15,000 per day).

Sarva Darshan for devotees through VQC – 2 from January 02nd to 08th.

No Sarva Darshan tokens will be issued in Tirupati during these 10 days.

Special darshans are cancelled during these 10 days.

Darshan is only for the protocol dignitaries who come in person.

Donor tickets will be available for online booking starting at 10 am today, on December 5.

Online booking available on December 10th for local darshan on January 6th, 7th and 8th.

TTD Additional EO Sri C.H. Venkaiah Chowdary, CVSO Sri Murali Krishna, CE Sri Satyanarayana, and other officials participated in this program.