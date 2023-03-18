Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK TIME Magazine includes Mayurbhanj and Ladakh in its list of 'World's Greatest Places of 2023

TIME Magazine has listed Mayurbhanj district in Odisha and Ladakh in its 'World's Greatest Places of 2023' list, which features 50 extraordinary destinations to explore. The magazine had asked its global network of writers and contributors to suggest places that offer new and exciting experiences, and it has selected these two locations for the list. The prestigious magazine hopes that the list will inspire people to visit these amazing destinations.

TIME Magazine has included Mayurbhanj district in its list of 'World's Greatest Places of 2023', as it is the only place in the world where black tigers can be spotted. Along with the famous Simlipal National Park, there are many other things to do in this district. The magazine highlights that the Mayurbhanj Chhau dance festival, which is listed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, will take place in April after a hiatus due to the pandemic. The festival promises to be even more spectacular this year.

Ladakh, the next Indian destination to have secured a place in Times’ magazine, is a wonderful place known for its stunning alpine landscapes and Tibetan Buddhist culture. India designated its first Dark Sky Reserve in Hanle Village, which is about 168 miles southeast of Leh, the capital of Ladakh, this year. In August 2022, Delhi's famous eateries Karim's and Nathu's Sweets opened outlets in Leh. Cafe Montagne also opened in July 2022, offering delicious tempura fried prawns, fondue, or spicy fried chicken. Farmer's House Cafe is another newly-established eatery in Turtuk Village, which opened in July 2022, and offers sushi, Himalayan herbs salad with local cheese, or hand-rolled pasta with walnut sauce. The magazine suggests that visitors must not miss these wonderful dining options while exploring Ladakh.

