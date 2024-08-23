Sri Lanka to grant visa-free access to Indian travellers starting October 1, five must-visit spots

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Sri Lanka to offer visa-free access

According to recent news, starting October 1, 2024, Sri Lanka will extend visa-free entry to citizens from 35 countries, including India, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This six-month program, sanctioned by the Sri Lankan Government, aims to boost tourism and strengthen international relationships. The initiative is set to enhance travel accessibility and appeal, particularly for Indian tourists, who have traditionally been the largest group of international visitors to the island.

Reports indicate that visa-free access will also be granted to travellers from countries such as Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, and others. This expansion follows the success of a pilot project launched in October 2023, which offered free visas to citizens from seven countries, including India and China. The favourable outcome of this pilot project likely influenced the government's decision to broaden the program. If you're planning a trip to Sri Lanka, here are five must-visit spots that showcase the best of what this beautiful country has to offer.

Sigiriya: The Lion's Rock

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Sigiriya is a towering rock fortress with breathtaking views. Climb to the top and marvel at the ancient frescoes and the remains of a palace. Don't forget to explore the surrounding gardens, which are home to a variety of exotic plants and animals.

Yala National Park: A Wildlife Haven

For wildlife enthusiasts, Yala National Park is a must-visit. This vast park is home to a diverse range of animals, including elephants, leopards, bears, and various bird species. Take a jeep safari and experience the thrill of spotting these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat.

Galle: A UNESCO World Heritage City

Galle is a charming coastal town with a rich history. Explore the fortified Dutch colonial city, visit the Galle Fort Museum, or simply relax on the beautiful beaches. Don't miss the opportunity to watch a mesmerizing sunset over the Indian Ocean.

Nuwara Eliya: A Hill Station Retreat

Escape the heat and enjoy the cool, refreshing climate of Nuwara Eliya. This hill station is surrounded by lush tea plantations and offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains. Take a scenic train ride, visit a tea factory, or simply relax in the peaceful atmosphere.

Kandy: Cultural capital of Sri Lanka

Kandy is home to the Temple of the Tooth, a revered Buddhist site that enshrines a relic of the Buddha. Explore the city's vibrant markets, enjoy traditional dance performances, and experience the festive atmosphere of Kandy Perahera, a colourful annual festival.

ALSO READ: Planning for a thrilling European vacay? 5 best places to visit in Poland