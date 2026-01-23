Republic Day 2026 long weekend: Best 2–3 day trips from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru Republic Day 2026 creates a calm three-day long weekend. Here are the best short trips from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, along with practical travel tips.

New Delhi:

Some long weekends are loud. This one is not. Republic Day usually slows things down rather than speeding them up, which is exactly why it works so well for travel. Fewer emails. Lighter roads. A sense that you’re allowed to disappear for a bit.

January helps too. The weather behaves. Hill towns are crisp, not cold. Beaches are warm, not unbearable. You don’t need grand plans. Just a bag and a rough idea.

Is Republic Day 2026 a long weekend? Here’s how many days you get

Yes, Republic Day 2026 makes for a proper long weekend. January 26 falls on a Monday, which means Saturday (January 24), Sunday (January 25) and Monday (January 26) line up neatly. Three days. No leave required.

It’s the kind of break that doesn’t demand ambition. You can leave early Saturday. Return Monday. Still feel like you were away. For many, that’s more than enough.

Best 2–3 day trips from Delhi for Republic Day weekend

Delhi to Jaipur trip

Jaipur works because it doesn’t rush you. Palaces, old markets, long lunches. January weather is ideal for walking, and two nights are enough to see the essentials without burning out.

Delhi to Rishikesh trip

A short drive, a change of pace. Rishikesh in January is calm, especially away from peak yoga season. River walks, cafés, early mornings. You can do very little and still feel refreshed.

Delhi to Agra trip

Classic, but still effective. One overnight is enough. Early Taj Mahal visit, slow afternoon, back by Monday evening. The cool winter air actually improves the experience.

Quick getaways from Mumbai for the Republic Day long weekend

Mumbai to Alibaug trip

Close. Easy. Familiar. Alibaug is about not thinking too much. Beach walks, seafood, quiet mornings. Perfect for a two-night reset.

Mumbai to Lonavala trip

January strips away the crowds. The hills are dry and green enough. Ideal if you want cooler air and short hikes without committing to a long journey.

Mumbai to Nashik trip

For something slower. Vineyards, temples, open roads. Nashik works well for travellers who want space rather than sights.

Short Republic Day weekend trips from Bengaluru

Bengaluru to Coorg trip

Still misty in January. Coffee estates, forest roads, unhurried days. Two nights here feel longer than they are.

Bengaluru to Mysuru trip

Polished, calm, predictable in a good way. Palaces, broad roads, good food. Easy to cover over a relaxed weekend.

Bengaluru to Chikmagalur trip

Another coffee-country escape. Less busy than Coorg, quieter overall. Ideal if the goal is silence more than sightseeing.

Useful travel tips for the Republic Day 2026 long weekend

Book transport early

Trains and intercity buses tend to fill up faster than hotels for this weekend. If you’re travelling by road, expect lighter traffic early Saturday morning and heavier return traffic late Monday.

Start early on Republic Day itself

January 26 comes with road restrictions and security checks, especially near city centres and highways around major urban areas. Leaving before 8 am usually saves time and frustration.

Pack for mixed weather

North India mornings can be cold, even if afternoons are pleasant. Hill destinations dip sharply after sunset. Layers matter more than heavy winter wear.

Carry valid ID at all times

Security checks increase around Republic Day, especially at toll plazas, railway stations and hotel check-ins. Keep a physical ID handy, not just a digital copy.

Keep plans loose

Many tourist sites remain open, but some may operate on modified hours on January 26. Build in buffer time and avoid packing too many activities into a single day.

Avoid late-night returns on Monday

Highway congestion peaks late evening as travellers head back to cities. Leaving by mid-afternoon often makes the journey smoother.

ALSO READ: Republic Day 2026 rangoli ideas in tricolour for homes, schools, and offices