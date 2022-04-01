Ramadan 2022: Lucknow kebabs to Chandni Chowk's chicken jahangiri, must try dishes in your favorite cities

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ramadan 2022

The holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan in the Islamic calendar is all set to begin on April 2. During this pious time, most Muslims are seen hanging out together for Iftar, enjoying some lip-smacking food and drinks. After Iftar, people like to roam the markets in the evening and try out some authentic dishes. If you live in different cities of India, and want to enjoy all the flavors of that place but are struggling to find that perfect restaurant with traditional food on its menu we have it all covered. Here's a list of some of the iconic places in India which serve the best dishes for you to relish this iftar.

Chicken jahangiri of Chandni Chowk

To spend some memorable moments at Jama Masjid after offering Namaz, you can head to Chandni Chowk during Iftar. Chandni Chowk is one of the most sought after places to eat on Ramzan. You can try some incredibly delicious chicken dishes here. Chicken Jahangiri is one of the most popular dishes in this place.

Hazrat Nizamuddin's phirni

You can relish scrumptious cuisine in the streets of Hazrat Nizamuddin for Iftar. This place is not only known for food but also for the spectacular qawwali that is held every Thursday at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah. Delicious chicken stew and mouth-watering phirni is a must try here.

Agra's Nihari

Agra, the city that houses the Taj itself, is known for its paya nihari and kulche. You will also find gosht nihari and other mutton dishes on the streets of Agra for Iftaar.

Lucknow's kebabs

Lucknow, the city of Nawabs witnesses the most extravagant Ramadan celebrations in the country. The people of Lucknow are fond of food. The most loved and relished food items here include kebabs.

Biryani of Hyderabad

Hyderabad is the city of Nizams and is considered to serve some of the best dishes. Hyderabadi Biryani is famous all over the world. The special biryani here is served with mirchi ke salan (a curry made of peanuts and chillies).