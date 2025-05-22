PM Modi visits Karni Mata temple in Bikaner: Know why devotees are given leftover 'prasad' of rats Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Karni Mata temple in Bikaner on May 22. In this article, we have mentioned why the temple is so popular and why devotees are given leftover prasad of rats.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Thursday, where he will inaugurate the redeveloped Deshnoke railway station and will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 26,000 crore. He also visits the famous Karni Mata temple in Deshnoke and will address a public gathering in Palana, according to an official statement.

Besides, the prime minister will virtually inaugurate 103 redeveloped 'Amrit Stations' in 86 districts across 18 states and Union territories, which have been built at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore.

Inspired by temple architecture, the revamped Deshnoke station located near the Karni Mata temple is designed to serve the heavy influx of pilgrims with enhanced passenger amenities, the statement said.

Now, let us know why devotees are offered leftover prasad of rats at Karni Mata temple.

The history of this temple dates back to the 15th century. The most special thing about this temple is that the rats here are called 'Kaba' and are considered very sacred. Thousands of rats live in the temple, which eat the prasad and food brought by the devotees. It is believed that these rats are the incarnation of Karni Mata, and by worshipping them, the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled.

Rats are members of Karni Mata's family

According to mythology, one of Karni Mata's brothers had died, and she started praying to Lord Shiva to revive her brother. Lord Shiva accepted Karni Mata's prayer. He asked Karni Mata to revive her brother, so she allowed him to be resurrected as a rat. Karni Mata obeyed Lord Shiva and allowed her brother to be resurrected as a rat. Thus, Karni Mata's brother was resurrected as a rat, and since then, Karni Mata's family members are known as rats.

Know about Karni Mata

Karni Mata was a religious and powerful woman who is worshipped as a goddess in Hinduism. She was a great yogini and tantrik who performed many miracles during her lifetime. Karni Mata Temple is not only important from a religious point of view, but it is also a unique and attractive site that attracts tourists.

Temple architecture

The architecture and decoration of the temple are unique, and the presence of rats here makes it a special experience. It is also believed that when the plague spread in the country and, along with it, famine also occurred, Karni Mata destroyed the plague with her power and also ended the horror of famine.

Not only do local and nearby people serve in this famous temple of Bikaner, but people also come from faraway places for darshan. Everyone believes that whoever is blessed by the goddess can come here. Whatever purpose a devotee comes here for, the goddess fulfils his every wish. It is believed that whoever is to be called to her court, the goddess calls him. The entire management of this temple of Karni Mata is handled by her descendants, who are called Charans.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ: PM Modi visits Wat Pho: What is the main attraction of this Bangkok temple? Know significance