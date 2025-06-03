Planning for destination weddings? 5 Indian resorts perfect for intimate celebration with scenic view Explore 5 stunning Indian resorts perfect for an intimate celebration with breathtaking scenic views. From lush greenery to serene coastlines, find your perfect wedding haven.

Weddings in India are becoming more personal, with many couples choosing smaller, more meaningful celebrations instead of big events. From the mountains to the beach and royal palaces, there are many beautiful places to host these intimate weddings. Here’s a list of five special resorts in India that offer comfort, charm, and stunning views for a memorable celebration with your closest loved ones.

1. Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, Guwahati

Just 20 minutes from Guwahati city, this resort is located in the middle of green hills and peaceful nature. It blends old-world charm with modern comforts and has both indoor and outdoor spaces for small, beautiful wedding ceremonies. Stylish villas, scenic views, and warm hospitality make it a great choice for close family weddings in the Northeast. The resort also offers spa and wellness treatments, perfect for couples and guests to unwind before or after the big day.

Best for: Poolside mehndi functions, open-air mandaps, and relaxed pre-wedding functions.

2. Della Resorts, Lonavala

Located between Mumbai and Pune, Della Resorts combines luxury with convenience. The resort has a variety of indoor and outdoor venues, stylish architecture, and top-notch planning support, making it a popular choice for intimate weddings in Maharashtra. Its lush surroundings and modern facilities are ideal for couples who want a chic celebration in the hills.

Ideal for: Glamorous weddings, designer decor, and stylish getaways with loved ones.

3. The Leela Kovalam, A Raviz Hotel, Kerala

The Leela Kovalam is a peaceful resort on a cliff with beautiful views of the sea. It’s known for its sunsets, green gardens, and calm atmosphere—perfect for a small beachside wedding. The resort has open spaces, friendly service, and a relaxed feel that many couples love.

Ideal for: Saying your vows at sunset, sea-view wedding setups, and Kerala-style food.

4. ITC Rajputana, Jaipur

Just a short drive from Jaipur airport, ITC Rajputana feels grand but still warm and welcoming. Built like a traditional haveli, it has open courtyards, large banquet halls, and rich Rajasthani-style decor. Its central location and royal feel make it a popular choice for couples who want a traditional wedding with close family and friends.

Ideal for: Royal-style weddings, classic Indian decor, and small, elegant ceremonies.

5. Jehan Numa Palace, Bhopal

Set in the heart of Bhopal, Jehan Numa Palace is a heritage property that offers a peaceful and elegant setting. With white colonnades, wide lawns, and royal banquet halls, the palace combines history with comfort. Known for its warm hospitality and fine cuisine, it’s a beautiful venue for a classic, intimate wedding in Central India.

Ideal for: Heritage-style weddings, garden ceremonies, and close family celebrations.

Conclusion

From royal palaces to serene beach resorts and hill retreats, India offers a wide variety of stunning venues for intimate weddings. These five handpicked resorts stand out not just for their beauty but for the thoughtful experiences they provide, combining comfort, style, and warm hospitality. Whether you are dreaming of a quiet garden ceremony, a sunset by the sea, or a heritage-inspired celebration, these destinations make it easy to plan a wedding that feels personal and unforgettable.

