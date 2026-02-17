Pahalgam tourist places reopen after 2025 terror attack: Full list of 14 valleys and parks accessible now

New Delhi:

In an effort to encourage travelling to Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered that 14 tourist locales shut down since the horrific terrorist incident which occurred in Pahalgam back in April 2025 be reopened. We made this decision after a thorough security review to improve traveller confidence while supporting the rebound of travel, including airline operations, in this area.

The aforementioned locations are identified by their beauty, appeal for religious purposes, and chances for adventure. Their reopening provides signs that the area is experiencing a recoverable state and continues to prepare to receive guests on vacation as it had done prior to security concerns impacting travel to Jammu and Kashmir.

Why were these tourist places closed?

Authorities had temporarily shut down 48 tourist destinations after the deadly terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, where several tourists lost their lives. The closures were part of precautionary measures to assess and strengthen security across vulnerable areas. With improved safety arrangements, the administration has now begun reopening destinations in phases.

List of 14 Tourist Places That Have Reopened

Yousmarg (Budgam)

Yousmarg is a peaceful hill destination known for its vast meadows, pine forests, and snow-covered mountains.

Doodhpathri (Budgam)

Popularly called the “Valley of Milk,” Doodhpathri is famous for its lush green pastures and crystal-clear streams.

Dandipora Park (Anantnag)

This park is a family-friendly tourist spot surrounded by greenery and mountain views.

Peer Ki Gali (Shopian)

Located along the Mughal Road, Peer Ki Gali is a historic mountain pass offering stunning panoramic views and cool weather.

Dubjan (Shopian)

Dubjan is a scenic meadow area surrounded by dense forests.

Padpawan (Shopian)

This tranquil location is known for its religious and spiritual importance.

Astanpora (Srinagar)

Astanpora is a lesser-known tourist area offering beautiful landscapes and a calm environment.

Tulip Garden (Srinagar)

The famous Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden is Asia’s largest tulip garden.

Thajwas Glacier (Ganderbal)

Located near Sonamarg, Thajwas Glacier is a popular attraction where visitors can enjoy snow activities, glacier views, and pony rides.

Hung Park (Ganderbal)

Hung Park offers scenic landscapes and recreational spaces for tourists.

Wullar Lake / Watlab (Baramulla)

Wular Lake is one of Asia’s largest freshwater lakes. It is known for boating, birdwatching, and breathtaking natural beauty.

The remaining three are in the Jammu division: Devi Pindi in Reasi, Mahu Mangat in Ramban and Mughal Maidan in Kishtwar.

