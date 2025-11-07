5 scenic one-day trips from Bengaluru under 50 km Sometimes, all you need is a short drive away from Bengaluru’s traffic to feel alive again. Whether it’s the sunrise at Nandi Hills, a safari at Bannerghatta, or silence by Manchanabele Dam — these 5 one-day escapes promise pure peace and a breath of fresh air.

At certain points in life, a small break from the craziness of the city is all that you need; a quick drive, some fresh air, and a touch of nature or culture can truly revitalise your soul.

Fortunately, Bengaluru is dotted with a number of natural and culturally stimulating getaways that can be perfect for a one-day escape. Here are five of the best getaways you can explore, within a 50-kilometre distance from the city.

Best one-day trips from Bengaluru in 2025

1. Nandi Hills – Sunrise Heaven

Just 40 km from Bengaluru, Nandi Hills is the classic morning escape every Bengalurean swears by. The drive up the misty hill roads feels like therapy, and watching the sunrise from the viewpoint is pure magic. You can trek, click endless photos, or just sip chai while soaking in the view.

2. Ramanagara – The Sholay Hills

About 48 km away, this rocky landscape became iconic after the film Sholay was shot here. It’s now a popular spot for rock climbing and short treks. If adventure isn’t your thing, just enjoy a peaceful walk through the hills and local silk markets.

3. Chikka Tirupati – A Divine Mini Tirupati

Roughly 40 km from Bengaluru, Chikka Tirupati is a beautiful temple dedicated to Lord Venkateshwara. It’s a smaller version of the famous Tirupati temple, ideal for those who want a spiritual day without a long journey.

4. Bannerghatta Biological Park – A Wild Day Out

Located just 22 km from the city, this park offers an exciting safari where you can spot lions, tigers, elephants, and more. There’s also a butterfly park and a small zoo, making it a perfect family outing destination.

5. Manchanabele Dam – A Peaceful Retreat

This peaceful dam on the Arkavathi River, located approximately 36 km from the city, is perfect for a picnic or for nature photography. What makes it special is that it is peaceful, less commercialised, and surrounded by nice green hills. A great escape for anyone who wants absolutely nothing to do except relax.

