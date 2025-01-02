Mahakumbh 2025: Tents in Kumbh Mela will have luxury facilities like 5-star hotels, know details

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Tents in Kumbh Mela will have luxury facilities like 5-star hotels.

If you are considering a trip to Prayagraj Mahakumbh and are concerned about lodging, you don't have to worry any longer. In Prayagraj, IRCTC has constructed a special tent city where thousands of people travelling to Mahakumbh would be accommodated in tents with various amenities. All of the amenities in the tent city are available to you. Additionally, there are specific luxury tents here that offer all the luxuries of a five-star hotel. Be aware of the amenities offered in the tents.

To greet and house the pilgrims coming for the Maha Kumbh, IRCTC has constructed a spectacular tent city. Additionally, opulent tents with a range of amenities have been set up there and those tents can be reserved.

Where is the tent city of Maha Kumbh built?

The tent city has been set up at Sector 25 Arail Road in Naini, Prayagraj. The tent city is about 3.5 km away from the Triveni Sangam. Special facilities have also been provided to reach the ghats from the tent city.

What facilities will be available in Maha Kumbh Tent City?

There are super deluxe tent houses and villa tent houses in the tent city run by IRCTC. The people staying in these tents have been provided with a 24-hour hot water facility in the bathrooms. Room blowers will be provided to keep the tents warm. Bed linen, towels and toiletries will also be provided in the tents. Food is also included in the tent rent. The people staying in the villa tents are also given a separate comfortable sitting area where they can sit and watch TV. CCTV facilities, first aid facilities, and 24-hour emergency assistance are also available in the tent city for those staying in the tents.

What is the rent of a super deluxe tent in Maha Kumbh?

If you stay in a super deluxe tent, then you will have to pay ₹18000 for one day and night. If you are planning to stay in a villa, then the rent for 24 hours is ₹20000. You will get a discount of 10% on booking on days other than the royal bath.

How to book Maha Kumbh Tent

You can book Kumbh Gram Tent City at your convenience on the IRCTC website www.irctctourism.com/mahakumbhgram. It is being promoted separately on IRCTC's official website www.irctc.co.in.

