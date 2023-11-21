Follow us on Image Source : FILE Magical Mizoram: 7 hill stations to unwind and explore amid elections

Best places to visit in Mizoram: As the upcoming elections draw near in Mizoram, the atmosphere is charged with vibrant energy. If you're considering a visit during this political season, make sure not to forget the opportunity to discover the enchanting hill stations that seamlessly combine nature, culture, and tranquility. Mizoram, adorned with lush landscapes and picturesque beauty, sets the stage for a getaway that goes beyond the ordinary tourist experience. Take a look at 7 hill stations near Mizoram here.

Aizawl - Where Hills and Culture Collide: The capital of Mizoram, Aizawl is not just a city; it's a blend of vibrant markets, cultural gems, and hills that whisper stories of their own. It's like finding a cozy nook in the hills with a side of local charm. Champhai - The Border Beauty: Nestled close to the Myanmar border, Champhai is a hidden gem with landscapes that seem to have leaped out of a painting. The town resonates with local culture, offering a tranquil escape surrounded by lush green hills. Lunglei - Ridge Retreat: Lunglei, perched on a ridge, offers a mesmerizing view of the hills. It's like nature's amphitheater, where the main act is the breathtaking scenery. The Tianghak Lamba adds an artistic touch to this natural spectacle. Reiek - Trek into Tranquility: Reiek Hill is not just a summit; it's a trek into tranquility. The views from the top narrate the tale of Mizo Hills, attracting both adventure seekers and those who simply want to be one with nature. Serchhip - Nature's Haven in Central Mizoram: Serchhip, tucked away in central Mizoram, is a peaceful haven surrounded by greenery. The Vantawng Falls, standing tall and proud, adds an extra layer of beauty to this serene hill station. Phawngpui - The Blue Mountain Majesty: Known as the "Blue Mountain," Phawngpui stands as the highest peak in Mizoram. The trek to the summit is a journey through diverse landscapes, offering panoramic views and a chance encounter with unique flora and fauna. Hmuifang - Forested Retreat: Hmuifang, embraced by dense forests, is a quiet retreat where the weather is always just right. The climb up Hmuifang Tlang, a mountain peak, rewards visitors with sweeping views that make every step worthwhile.

