Love experiencing Snowfall? Head to THESE 5 mesmerising winter wonderlands to enjoy to the fullest

If you are fond of visiting mountains, then you will definitely like snowfall. You will not be able to control your happiness after seeing the snow falling from the sky. When cold snowflakes fall on your face, it feels as if you are in heaven. Everyone wants to enjoy the snowfall once. If you also want to see snowfall, then plan to visit now. There are many hill stations in India where there is heavy snowfall. You can enjoy snowfall and snow adventure here.

Shimla - If you are fond of snowfall, then plan a trip to Shimla. Shimla experiences heavy snowfall at the end of December and the beginning of January. You can go to Kufri, which is an hour away from Shimla. Where you will get to see snowfall in the first week of January. Many types of snow activities also take place here. Kullu Manali - Kullu Manali of Himachal Pradesh remains buzzing during the days of snowfall. There is heavy snowfall in Kullu Manali. You can enjoy a snow adventure in Manali. Snowfall starts in Kullu Manali at the end of December and continues till January, February, and March. Auli - Auli is a very beautiful place in Uttarakhand. Auli is very famous for its snow adventure activities like skiing. You will get to see snowfall in Auli from the end of December till February-March. The mountains wrapped in snow in Auli will make you crazy. Kashmir Srinagar - Kashmir and Srinagar are also very famous for snowfall. Snowfall can be seen here from Gulmarg to Pahalgam. The month of January-February is the best to see snowfall. The valleys of Srinagar change completely in winter, when there is heavy snowfall here. Lachung - Lachung is also one of the best places for snowfall in Sikkim. The high Himalayan mountains are completely covered with snow in winter. Here you will get to see snowfall along with the biting cold. You will also get to see snowfall from April to May at Nathula Pass in Sikkim.

