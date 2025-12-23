Kangana Ranaut visits Baidyanath Dham: Where it is, darshan timings, best time to visit, and how to reach After Kangana Ranaut’s visit, Baidyanath Jyotirlinga in Deoghar is back in focus. Here’s where the temple is, why it matters, and what to know before visiting.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut was recently at Baba Baidyanath Dham, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. She took part in the temple rituals and later shared glimpses of the visit online, noting that this was her ninth Jyotirlinga darshan and that she hoped to complete all twelve before the end of the year.

The visit naturally drew fresh attention to Baidyanath Dham, a shrine that already carries immense importance for Shiva devotees. As her photos made the rounds, they also reminded people of the steady stream of pilgrims who travel here year after year, drawn by faith rather than fanfare. With that in mind, here’s a closer look at where Baidyanath Dham stands, why it matters, and what to know before planning a visit.

Where Baidyanath Dham is and what makes it an important Hindu shrine

Baba Baidyanath Dham stands in Deoghar, a modest temple town in Jharkhand that largely revolves around this sacred site. Counted among the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, the temple holds a special place in Shaivite belief. It is also tied to the story of Ravana, who, according to legend, performed intense worship here.

The name “Vaidyanath” sees Shiva as a healer, which is why many visitors arrive with hopes linked to health, emotional strain or long-standing worries. Early mornings carry a certain stillness, broken only by chants and temple bells, making the experience feel intense but grounding.

Baidyanath Dham darshan and temple timings

The temple usually opens around 4:00 am.

Morning darshan continues till the afternoon.

After a short closure, evening darshan resumes and runs into the night.

Rudrabhishek is generally performed in the morning, depending on crowd movement and permissions.

During festivals and the Shravan month, schedules may shift.

Best time to visit Baidyanath Dham

October to March is considered the most comfortable window for a visit. Summers can be exhausting, while the Shravan month draws very large crowds. Winter mornings, in comparison, feel calmer and allow for a more unhurried darshan.

How to reach Baidyanath Jyotirlinga in Deoghar

By air: Deoghar Airport has limited flights; Ranchi Airport is a more dependable option.

By train: Deoghar has its own railway station with connections to major cities.

By road: The town is well-linked by road to parts of Jharkhand and Bihar.

Baidyanath Dham isn’t a place meant to be rushed through. It asks for time, patience and attention, which is perhaps why it tends to stay with people long after they’ve left.

