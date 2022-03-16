Happy Holi 2022: Mark these places on your bucket list for coming weekend getaway

Follow us on Image Source : IG/APNAUDAIPUR, TRAVELWITHTOPPO Happy Holi 2022: Weekend getaway places

The festival of colours Holi is right here and along with it comes a long weekend which you can enjoy by spending with your friends and family. As the festival brings with it lots of excitement and fun, why not pack your bags and head to your favourite destination to spend quality time with your loved ones. If you are willing to experience an insanely fun Holi party or are planning to have a relaxing time with family and friends for a few days away from the city madness, we have got you covered. Here are some recommendations for every kind of Holi getaway.

Commander's Retreat - Jaipur, Rajasthan

Another stay to consider in the city is this spacious retreat. The four-bedroom Airbnb stay is centrally located from where you can participate in the festivities easily. It boasts of a lush, green lawn and a lovely terrace for an even better view. It is comfortable and homely, and with the hosts living on the property, you're sure to never have a dull moment.

Colonial Style Home - Goa

Goa doesn't need any reason for travel, but the celebrations of Holi are something that cannot be missed. Called Shimgo in Goa, the festival can be felt in every street, as the city resounds colorful processions, parades, stunning feasts, music and dance. To add a further dash of color to your holiday, you can live in this wonderful colonial style Airbnb stay, especially if you are a large group of people. Although the vibe of the 150-year old is peaceful, it resonates India's colorful history in every room. Filled with antiques and surrounded by greens, it's a great place to kick back and relax with loved ones.

Ratananjali Villa - Hartola, Mukteshwar

In Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand, you will find peaceful and joyous celebrations, where people come together to sing and pray. Celebrations start sometime in advance and are a delightful shift from the usual boisterous ways. To make your holiday even more authentic, Airbnb reckons this luxurious three-bedroom stay in the village hamlet of Hartola, with breathtaking panoramic views of a forest-covered valley and mighty Himalayan peaks of Nandadevi, Trisul & Panchachuli. Built in the middle of an orchard, you can choose to enjoy the hues of nature from here instead.

Shangri-La Valley Retreat - Potal, Maharashtra

Alternatively, if you are looking for a quiet getaway with a group of your own people, then this Airbnb stay in Potal, Maharashtra should be perfect. With the onset of spring, this three-bedroom stay is a great place to station yourself and see the colors of the season unfold. From here, you can enjoy the shades of countryside to their fullest by trekking into the mountains, going cycling and maybe drenching your folks in the waterfalls to still get a feel of the festival.

Villa Wu-Wei - Tamil Nadu

While the state does not celebrate Holi in its vivid form, the day is considered to be sacred and is honoured as Masi Magam. Traditionally, people take dips in the sacred rivers, ponds, and water tanks instead. However, you can catch Holi parties in larger towns like Puducherry.

But if you are looking to take a quiet break, then this three-bedroom Airbnb should be ideal. Made of earthy tones, wooden accents, and a lovely view of the sea, this stay has a fresh and contemporary ambience. There is even an enchanting tree house and a lovely pool to keep you in high and colorful spirits.

Baan Nimbus Farm - Arekere, Karnataka

Continuing the streak of simple and private getaways, it doesn't get better than the Rachawadee Room at the Baan Nimbus Fam. Overlooking the surrounding plantation, this heavenly abode has an enviable outdoor space, a pool and a hammock to relax in. Warm and rich tones invoke a sense of peaceful comfort with bold splashes of color thrown in to inspire your travel spirit. A great place to unplug and be one with nature.

Estate - Premium Cottage - Cauvery, Karnataka

Speaking of nature, nothing comes close to the colours of gorgeous mountains, blushing skies, open fields, and lazing water bodies. Perched on a hillock of the Western Ghat valleys, this is a great place to bid adieu to winter and welcome spring season. Also, a great way to let loose, enjoy the rewards of nature, indulge in the best of foods, rejuvenate, and simply spread joy and happiness.

The One - Ganpatiphule, Maharashtra

Keeping in the traditional spirit of the holiday, win over the evils of daily routine with this serene and meditative stay in Ganpatipule, the beachy town closer to Mumbai. This Mediterranean themed two-bedroom Airbnb enchants you with its whitewashed and clean look, featuring a lovely terrace with panoramic views of the Arabian sea and the Konkan forests. For more entertainment, there are tons of board games in the house.

Therasia Villa - Talegaon, Maharashtra

How about celebrating Holi in blue and white? This Greek-themed stay comes with a fully functional pool from where you can enjoy a nice chilly evening under the stars. With vibrant blue dominating the stay's design, the decor soothes the soul while creating visual intrigue. Situated very close to Lonavala, this is the perfect place to sit back and take in the colors of mother nature.

-With IANS inputs