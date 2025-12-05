India’s most searched travel destinations of 2025; number 5 will surprise you Google’s Year in Search 2025 reveals how Indians travelled this year, with spiritual journeys, visa-free trips and budget-friendly escapes dominating the list of top-searched destinations.

New Delhi:

In 2025, travel for Indians wasn’t just about taking a break. There was a visible shift in how Indians explored the world. People travelled more, searched more, and looked for experiences that were meaningful, easy to access, and exciting.

Google’s Year in Search 2025 report highlights a list of destinations that grabbed the attention of India through the year. Besides two large trends, the list unveils a strong surge in spiritual journeys internally and growing interest in visa-friendly international journeys around the vicinity.

India’s most-searched travel destinations in 2025

Here are the top 10 most searched destinations of 2025:

1. Maha Kumbh Mela

The biggest travel search of the year wasn’t for a holiday spot but for a historic spiritual event. Yes, we are talking about the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. It took place from January to February, and drew over 650 million devotees. Due to a very rare planetary alignment and skilful modern tech-driven planning, it became the most talked-about travel moment of 2025.

2. Philippines

After the Philippines allowed visa-free entry for Indians, there was a big leap in interest for the destination. Direct flights and beautiful beaches were some of the reasons why the Philippines became a favourite island escape of travellers in 2025.

3. Georgia

For travellers on a modest budget, Georgia became the perfect European dream. Getting a visa for Georgia became easier. Plus, there were more direct flights.

4. Mauritius

India searched for Mauritius as the island country not only attracted newlyweds, but also lovers of adventure. Of course, the visa-free entry only added to its popularity.

5. Kashmir

Closer to home, Kashmir remained a favourite despite the Pahalgam Attack that took place on April 22, resulting in the death of 26 civilians. Its pristine lakes and gorgeous mountains continued to attract tourists throughout the year.

6. Phu Quoc, Vietnam

This Vietnamese island saw a dramatic rise in its popularity. Beautiful beaches, good resorts, and simple e-visa rules made it a top pick.

7. Phuket, Thailand

With visa-free entry and endless beach fun, Phuket continued to be a dependable favourite with Indian travellers.

8. Maldives

Known for luxury and stunning blue waters, the Maldives stayed high in the list despite occasional political concerns.

9. Somnath

A surge in spiritual travelling helped Somnath grab a spot in the top 10 most searched destinations of 2025. The sacred Jyotirlinga made it a meaningful stop for many.

10. Pondicherry

With its French-style streets, calm beaches, and spiritual retreats, Pondicherry appealed to travellers in search of a peaceful yet unique getaway.

Did you happen to visit any of these places in 2025?