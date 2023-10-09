Golconda Fort to Hussain Sagar Lake: Top 5 places to visit in Hyderabad

Monday, October 09, 2023
     
Apart from these 5 top tourist spots in Hyderabad, there are many other tourist attractions you can explore here such as Chowmahalla Palace, Salar Jung Museum, Ramoji Film City and much more! So what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and get ready for an amazing journey to Hyderabad!

Image Source : TWITTER These are the top 5 places to visit in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad, also known as the City of Nizams is famous for its culture, cuisine, and hospitality, Hyderabad is one of the most popular tourist destinations in India. If you are planning a visit to this beautiful city for vacation or for enjoying World Cup 2023 cricket matches then here are the top 5 places you must visit in Hyderabad. 

Charminar: This iconic structure is one of the most recognized monuments in India, and is a must-visit while exploring Hyderabad. The Charminar was built in 1591 by Sultan Mohammed Quli Qutub Shah. It is a four-storeyed structure, with a 45-metre-high minaret on each corner. The balcony on the top floor offers a majestic view of the entire city of Hyderabad, making it a fantastic spot to take photographs. 

Golconda Fort: Located 11 km away from the city centre, the Golconda Fort is a famous tourist destination in Hyderabad. Built by the Qutub Shahi rulers in the 16th century, the fort has several monuments within its premises such as palaces, mosques, temples, and other structures. The grandeur and beauty of this fort will surely make your visit an unforgettable experience. 

Nehru Zoological Park: A great place to enjoy nature and wildlife, Nehru Zoological Park is one of the largest zoos in India. Located near Bahadurpur village in Hyderabad district, this zoo hosts a variety of wildlife including lions, tigers, elephants and many other species. It also features an aviary where you can see several exotic birds and reptiles. Along with wildlife viewing, you can also enjoy boat rides and train rides within the zoo premises. 

Hussain Sagar Lake: Hussain Sagar Lake is an artificial lake built by Sultan Hussain Shah Wali in 1563 AD. It is one of the largest lakes in India and stretches from Necklace Road to Sanjeevaiah Park. This lake is famous for its massive monolithic statue of Buddha that stands tall at its centre. One can also enjoy boat rides and other activities along this lake such as parasailing and jet skiing. 

Birla Mandir: Located on top of Kala Pahad Hill near Hussainsagar Lake, Birla Mandir is a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Venkateswara (Lord Vishnu). This temple is known for its architectural beauty and spiritual aura maintained within its premises. It offers spectacular views of Hyderabad city from its hilltop location making it a must-visit tourist attraction in Hyderabad. 

So, these are some of the must-visit places in Hyderabad that should be on your itinerary if you plan to visit this beautiful city!

