7 interesting reasons why October is the best time to visit Goa

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER 7 reasons to visit Goa in in October.

Ahh, Goa – the very mention of it brings a smile to everyone's face. From pristine beaches to the buzzing nightlife, there's a little something for everyone in Goa. If you are looking to plan a visit to this beautiful beach destination, October is definitely the best time to go. Here are seven interesting reasons why:

1. Pleasant Weather: The weather during October in Goa is just perfect. It's neither too hot nor too cold, making it an ideal time to explore the city. During this time of the year, the temperature ranges from 20-30 degrees Celsius which is perfect for sightseeing and beach hopping!

2. Crowds: October is usually a low season in Goa, which means there won't be too many people at the beaches or other tourist spots. This is great news for those who want to enjoy their vacation without any hassle or overcrowding.

3. Events & Festivals: Goa really comes alive during the months of October and November with numerous events and festivals taking place around this time. From the International Kite Festival to the Goa Food and Cultural Festival, there's something for everyone here.

4. Water Sports: Water sports are a huge part of Goa's charm, and October is the ideal time to try your hand at some of them. From jet-skiing and parasailing to banana boat rides and snorkelling, you can find plenty of exciting activities to enjoy on the beaches during this period.

5. Affordable Accommodation: Since it's a low season in Goa during October, you can find great deals on accommodation. Whether you're looking for a budget hotel or a luxurious stay, you'll be able to get good discounts during this period of time.

6. Local Cuisine: Goan cuisine is famous all over India and October is the perfect time to sample some of its delicious delicacies. From seafood curries and chilli fry to coconut-based dishes and pork vindaloo, there are plenty of delicious dishes that you can find in Goa during this time.

7. Shopping: Shopping in Goa is an experience like no other! With plenty of flea markets, shops, and boutiques around, you are sure to find some great things to take back home with you. From beachwear to souvenirs and handicrafts, there are plenty of options that you can explore during your stay here. The famous flea market in Anjuna and Saturday night market in Anjuna begins in October.

So what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and head over to Goa in October for an unforgettable experience. Whether you are looking for some relaxation or adventure, this beautiful beach destination has something for everyone.

