  5. Going for trekking? Here are some essentials to keep in mind in summers

Trekking trips are effective in reducing the savage tensions of our daily life. These are especially advantageous during the summer months. But certain things always have to be kept in mind. Take a look at some trekking essentials during summer.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 08, 2023 15:53 IST
Trekking Essentials
Image Source : FREEPIK Essentials for Trekking in Summers

Trekking in summer can be an enjoyable and rewarding experience. It is also highly stress-relieving and healthy, but people sometimes forget that it comes with its risks. Therefore, it's important to be prepared for the heat and other conditions that you may encounter. 

Here are some essentials for trekking in summer:

1. Sun protection

It's critical to shield your skin from the sun's damaging UV rays, especially when exposure time is prolonged. For sun protection, put on sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses.

India Tv - Sun Protection for Trekking

Image Source : FREEPIKSun Protection

2. Lightweight and Breathable Clothing

Opt for clothing that is both light and breathable so that perspiration can quickly drain. Cotton clothing should be avoided because it can trap moisture and be uncomfortable.

India Tv - Breathable Clothing for Trekking

Image Source : FREEPIKLightweight and Breathable Clothing

3. Hiking boots

Spend money on a sturdy pair of hiking boots that are cozy and have decent traction. Look for hiking boots made with summer hikes in mind.

India Tv - hiking Boots for Trekking

Image Source : FREEPIKHiking Boots

4. Plenty of Water

It's important to stay hydrated when hiking in the summer heat. To prevent dehydration, carry lots of water with you and regularly consume it.

India Tv - Plenty of Water during Trekking

Image Source : FREEPIKPlenty of Water

5. Snacks and Energy Bars

Trekking can be physically demanding, so it's important to carry snacks and energy bars to keep your energy levels up.

India Tv - Eat Energy Bars during Trekking

Image Source : FREEPIKSnacks and Energy Bars

6. Insect repellent

Insects can be a nuisance during summer treks, so carry insect repellent to keep them at bay.

India Tv - Insect Repellent, Trekking Essentials

Image Source : FREEPIKInsect Repellent

7. First aid kit

Always carry a first aid kit that includes essentials such as bandages, antiseptic cream, and pain relievers.

India Tv - First Aid for Trekking

Image Source : FREEPIKFirst Aid

8. Navigation tools

Carry a map and compass, or a GPS device, to help you navigate the trail.

India Tv - Navigation Tools for Trekking

Image Source : FREEPIKNavigation Tools

9. Emergency whistle

In case of an emergency, an emergency whistle can help you signal for help.

India Tv - Emergency Whistle, Trekking Essential

Image Source : FREEPIKEmergency Whistle

10. A positive attitude

Finally, don't forget to bring a positive attitude and a sense of adventure. Enjoy the scenery, take in the fresh air, and have fun!

India Tv - Positive Attitude towards Trekking

Image Source : FREEPIKA Positive Attitude

