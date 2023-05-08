Going for trekking? Here are some essentials to keep in mind in summers

Trekking in summer can be an enjoyable and rewarding experience. It is also highly stress-relieving and healthy, but people sometimes forget that it comes with its risks. Therefore, it's important to be prepared for the heat and other conditions that you may encounter.
Here are some essentials for trekking in summer:
1. Sun protection
It's critical to shield your skin from the sun's damaging UV rays, especially when exposure time is prolonged. For sun protection, put on sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses.
2. Lightweight and Breathable Clothing
Opt for clothing that is both light and breathable so that perspiration can quickly drain. Cotton clothing should be avoided because it can trap moisture and be uncomfortable.
3. Hiking boots
Spend money on a sturdy pair of hiking boots that are cozy and have decent traction. Look for hiking boots made with summer hikes in mind.
4. Plenty of Water
It's important to stay hydrated when hiking in the summer heat. To prevent dehydration, carry lots of water with you and regularly consume it.
5. Snacks and Energy Bars
Trekking can be physically demanding, so it's important to carry snacks and energy bars to keep your energy levels up.
6. Insect repellent
Insects can be a nuisance during summer treks, so carry insect repellent to keep them at bay.
7. First aid kit
Always carry a first aid kit that includes essentials such as bandages, antiseptic cream, and pain relievers.
8. Navigation tools
Carry a map and compass, or a GPS device, to help you navigate the trail.
9. Emergency whistle
In case of an emergency, an emergency whistle can help you signal for help.
10. A positive attitude
Finally, don't forget to bring a positive attitude and a sense of adventure. Enjoy the scenery, take in the fresh air, and have fun!