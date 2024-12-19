Goa Liberation Day: 5 unexplored beaches in South Goa you must visit when in the city

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 unexplored beaches in South Goa you must visit

If you are thinking of visiting Goa, then winter is absolutely the perfect time to visit. Summer and rainy seasons are not suitable for visiting the beaches of Goa. So if you are thinking of visiting Goa in the coming months, then there are some beaches in South Goa which are very beautiful to look at but very few people go to these places. So, on Goa Liberation Day 2024, let us know about some such beaches of Goa which you may not have heard about before but their beauty is worth seeing.

Betul Beach

If you are going to visit Goa, then do not only visit the famous beaches but also visit these unknown beaches in South Goa. Because beautiful views of nature can be seen from these places. One of these is Betul Beach. It is about 50 km from Panaji. You can also go here by bus but it will be better if you go by private taxi or cab because the bus service here is very less. If you are fond of seafood, then here you will get to eat delicious seafood.

Agonda Beach

Agonda Beach is located 70 km away from Panaji. This beach in South Goa is perfect for spending time peacefully on the shore of the sea waves. Very few people know about this beach. Here also you can do activities like surfing, camping and skiing. To go to Agonda Beach, you can reach by bus, cab or your vehicle.

Butterfly Beach

It is not very easy to reach 'Butterfly Beach' in South Goa but once you reach there, you will realise how beautiful this place is. You cannot reach Butterfly Beach by road because there is a dense forest on the way to reach here. If you want to visit this beach, then first you have to go to Palolem Beach and from there you need to take a boat ride to reach Butterfly Beach. If you are fond of adventure, then definitely visit this place once. There you will easily see dolphins, crabs and goldfish. This beach is also known as Secret Beach. This beach is named Butterfly Beach because many species of butterflies are seen here and the shape of this beach also looks like a butterfly.

Hollant Beach

Very few people know about Hollant Beach in South Goa. There is very little crowd of tourists here, so if you want to see the frolicking waves of the sea, then this beach is perfect. It is very easy to reach this beach which is just 27 km away from Panaji. If you like swimming, then you can enjoy swimming in the sea here. Kayaking can be enjoyed at Hollant Beach.

Betalbatim Beach

Situated about 38 km away from Panaji, this beach in South Goa is interesting to see at sunset. That is why this beach is also called Sunset Beach. There will be very little crowd on these beaches of South Goa but the beauty of these beaches will definitely attract you.

